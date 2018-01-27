Road closures for city of Albany on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Provided by the Albany Police Department:

“On Saturday, January 27, 2018 beginning at 6:00a.m., crews will be repairing a water main on the South Mall Expressway loop that allows motor vehicle traffic traveling westbound through the tunnels under the Empire State Plaza to head back eastbound through the tunnels.

Vehicles traveling westbound from Interstate 787 through the tunnel will have to proceed north on South Swan Street. They will be unable to loop into the eastbound tunnel.

South Swan Street from Madison Avenue to the eastbound tunnel will be closed to all but local traffic. Please note that local traffic will only be able to proceed down South Swan Street in order to access Hudson Avenue. No traffic will be able to access the eastbound tunnel during the repair.”