ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – N.Y. Congressman Paul Tonko (D – 20th District) hosted a forum on Saturday with constituents regarding the national opioid epidemic.

The event held at Rep. Tonko’s office is related to some of the topics that will be discussed in President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Congressmen Tonko has been hosting events this entire week that spotlights Capital Region leadership and the impact the national discourse has had on individuals, families and communities.