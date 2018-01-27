Puppies found abandoned in park

Pittsfield, M.A. (NEWS10) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for information after two small puppies were found abandoned in Clapp park.

The two puppies were found Saturday morning by a person walking in the park. Police responded and took the dogs to a local veterinarian where they were checked out before being taken to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter where they will be cared for until they are old enough to adopt out.

If you have any information on the dogs owners or who left them in the park, you are urged to contact Pittsfield Police.

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

 

