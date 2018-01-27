LEGO League Expo held at SUNY Poly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Polytechnic Institute held a FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League EXPO for the Hudson Valley FIRST® LEGO® League on Saturday.

The event featured K-4th and 5th-8th grade students of more than 120 in number.

Students presented robotic LEGO models illustrating hydrodynamics-based principles, while highlighting the core values of competition, teamwork and sportsmanship.

SUNY Poly staff, including representatives from IBM and TEL Technology Center America served as volunteers and judges.

This was held in advance of SUNY Poly’s Utica, N.Y. campus event which hosts the Central New York 2018 Regional FIRST® Robotics Competition March 2-4. The CNY competition is expected to bring 2,500 students in grades 9-12 from around the world to the Mohawk Valley.