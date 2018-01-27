House fire overnight calls multiple crews to scene in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials were called to the scene of a house fire in Troy overnight on 9th Street.

Crews continued to battle some hot spots after the fire broke out well into the morning. The Troy Fire Department was called to the scene of 169 9th Street 12:30 a.m. for the smell of smoke.

The chief says the small fire originated in the basement but the blaze quickly grew.

“Basement fires are extremely difficult to fight, it quickly escalated to a structure fire,” said Eric McMahon, Assistant Fire Chief.

McMahon says four adults were home at the time and they were able to exit the building unharmed. There were no injuries to first responders or the family home at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to provide the latest details as they are made available.