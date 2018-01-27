Albany Empire host open tryouts to establish inaugural roster

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Empire of the Arena Football League hosted their first ever open tryout at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon on Saturday.

This is just another step in the return of Arena Football to the Capital Region after the Albany Firebirds left after the 2000 season and following the Albany Conquest/Firebirds, who ended operations in 2009.

The Empire will be playing in what developed from the original Arena Football League, which the first version of the Firebirds competed in. The Conquest/Firebirds were part of AF2, a developmental league that the Arena Football League ran from 2000 to 2009.

Other players will be added to the roster following these tryouts, but this gives the team an opportunity to evaluate local and regional talent that could make an impact. According to team president John Adams, who also works with the Philadelphia Soul (an opposing team providing financial backing for the Empire), the Soul won last year’s Arena Bowl with five players on the roster who were signed following a pre-season open tryout.

“Open tryouts have been a critical part of our success in Philadelphia,” said Empire and Soul owner Ron Jaworski (former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and ESPN personality). We had five players that were discovered at an open tryout on [The Soul] championship team roster last season and we expect that trend to continue in Albany. I also want to thank the Sportsplex of Halfmoon for hosting this event. It is a top-notch facility that is a perfect fit for arena football and large events like this one.”

According to Empire team officials: “Players will be tested on their 40-yard dash time and short shuttle with other position-specific drills and one-on-ones to follow … All positions will be evaluated in tryouts- QB, WR, FB, DB, LB, DL & OL and K.”

“I am excited to see what kind of talent the Capital Region has,” said Head Coach Rob Keefe. We expect a large turnout and we will be properly staffed to evaluate everybody. We have yet to sign a single player for the 2018 season. The more local talent we can find that can perform at a championship level in this league, the better. It’s going to be a monumental day for this organization.”

The team will begin play in Spring 2018, with home games at the Times Union Center.