Vermonters to get more protection by eliminating fees from placing or removing a credit freeze

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – Vermonters are closer to getting more protection when it comes to using credit cards.

On Thursday the Senate passed a bill to protect you from having by eliminating fees from placing or removing a credit freeze.

This is in light of the Equifax data breach that happened in 2017.

“Today the Vermont Senate passed S.207 which will protect Vermonters from having to pay unfair fees for credit freezes. We were astonished when Equifax charged consumers fees to protect themselves from Equifax’s own corporate negligence. We’re happy to put an end to this kind of ripoff. We look forward to working on additional consumer protections in the weeks ahead,” said Senator Ashe.

143 million Americans were affected, 240,000 Vermonters were deemed to be at risk.