Town gets first grocery store in 6 years

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local town is finally getting its first grocery store in six years.

The community says it’s about time.

Some of us may take grocery shopping for granted for families in Middleburgh they had to travel far to pick up simple items, until now.

The Valley Market is mobbed on its first day.

“I think it’s really great for the community and for people to shop local,” Geanine Eisel, Owner and Operator of Valley Market, said.

Tropical Storm Irene destroyed the town’s only grocery store in 2011.

Year after year, deals fell flat to reopen the shuttered Grand Union Super Market.

Driving 15 miles to the nearest food store, grew tiring after six years.

“It’s been rough. You have to go all the way to Cobleskill or Stewarts, you know?” Donald Lockwood, of Middleburgh, said.

“I kind of wondered if another store would ever open. The economy was down, money’s tight. It’s not that easy to build a store like this,” Stephen Lukowicz, of Middleburgh, said.

The market’s owners have another store in Prattsville. Opening one here was an easy choice to make.

“We had 3.5 to four feet of water in our store in Prattsville after Irene. So we know what it felt like and what it meant for people in the community to have someplace to shop and meet,” Jim Eisel, of the Valley Market, said.

The return of a neighborhood grocery store isn’t just about convenience.

It brings a little hope to a community still rebuilding after the storm.

“Oh yeah, it’s a tough life out here,” Lukowicz said.

“Thank God we have a store back,” Lockwood said.

Market owners say they’ve hired 42 positions, all local people.

There are hopes to expand the plaza to bring in stores like a laundromat and pharmacy.