Sex offender arrested for violating court order

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of paying minors to have sex in front of him has been arrested again.

Police say Robert Middleton, 63, of Hudson Falls, had contact with a minor, which violated a court order.

Back in April, Middleton was accused of offering children, under the age of 15, money to have sex with each other and was having them engage in prostitution.

Washington County investigators say he’d invite the kids to his home in Kingsbury.

His primary address is in California. While living there, he was convicted of lewd acts with a child under 14.

