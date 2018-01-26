Police: Man steals couple’s Facebook photos, creates ad saying they’re swingers

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing a number of charges after police say he took a couple’s Facebook photos to create posts on Craigslist.

Tikim Robinson, 28, of Gloversville, is accused of taking the photos and names to create another Facebook account. He’s accused of making posts on Craigslist that the couple were swingers and looking for other swingers to date.

Police say the postings included the victims’ phone numbers and other ways of contacting them.

The initial incident was reported in July of 2017. Police say after further investigating they determined the accounts and postings were created by Robinson.

Robinson was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree obscenity.

He was processed and released on a ticket to appear in court.