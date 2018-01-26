Police: 6-year-old found alone in Price Chopper parking lot, mother facing charges

PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 6-year-old child outside alone in a Price Chopper parking lot.

Police say another customer noticed the child and contacted police. The customer stayed with the child after notifying police.

About 10 minutes later, Amy Reese, 45, of Fort Plain, exited the store with a cart of groceries, identified the boy as her child. She left prior to police arriving on the scene.

Reese was later located and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released with an appearance ticket in the town of Palatine Court.