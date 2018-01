(FOX NEWS) – Pet owners are shelling out more and more cash to take care of their animals.

According to new research, pet owners spend an average of $2,260.

All to take care of their pet for an entire year along which equates to more than $20,000 over 10 years.

The survey which consisted of 2,000 pet and dog owners also found that many of the costs were unexpected due to treatment and medication from pet-related medical emergencies.