NY files lawsuit against Trump Administration over cuts to health program

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. Trump is lashing out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein for releasing the transcript of an interview with the co-founder of a political opposition firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for cutting $1 billion in funding to a basic health program under the Affordable Care Act.

The governor’s office says New York’s Essential Plan, provides critical care to more than 700,000 low-income New Yorkers, is primarily funded by the federal government.

“The Essential Plan has made accessing health care possible for lower-income New Yorkers,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “These federal actions jeopardize access to health care for the over 700,000 New Yorkers who depend on this program. We must stand together to protect those who depend on it. ”

Minnesota’s Attorney General also joined the lawsuit, which also operates a Basic Health Program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s