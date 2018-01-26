NY files lawsuit against Trump Administration over cuts to health program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for cutting $1 billion in funding to a basic health program under the Affordable Care Act.

The governor’s office says New York’s Essential Plan, provides critical care to more than 700,000 low-income New Yorkers, is primarily funded by the federal government.

“The Essential Plan has made accessing health care possible for lower-income New Yorkers,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “These federal actions jeopardize access to health care for the over 700,000 New Yorkers who depend on this program. We must stand together to protect those who depend on it. ”

Minnesota’s Attorney General also joined the lawsuit, which also operates a Basic Health Program.