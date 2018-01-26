Man convicted of murdering estranged wife

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jury found a Columbia County man guilty of all charges in the death of his estranged wife.

The jury deliberated for only one day before convicting David Agan, Jr. of Murder, Rape and Incest.

Agan’s estranged wife, Christina Agan, was killed in December 2015. She was stabbed more than 30 times with a screwdriver at the Valatie Medical Arts Building.

Prosecutors proved Agan murdered her to keep her from testifying about his incestuous relationship with a relative.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 2.

