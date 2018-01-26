Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 57th annual Lake George Winter Carnival Gala begins Friday.

It’s the precursor to the month-long festival which kicks off next weekend and will continue every Saturday and Sunday through February.

Things are looking cold and icy and it’s very exciting because for the last two years it’s been too warm and the lake never froze over. So, all of the festivities had to be held on land, but this year it’s a different story.

Families come from near and far to sip on chili, chowder and hot chocolate as they either watch from afar or even take part in some of the festivities; including — the always hilarious and fun outhouse races, a crowd pleasing favorite, as well as snow mobile races and a human foosball tournament.

“We have the outhouse races the first weekend the second weekend is a real really big weekend. We’re bringing back SNO-cross. Sanctioning snowmobile races and were also having car races on the lake. The ice is between 10 and 11 inches right now,” said Lou Tokos, co-chairman of the winter carnival.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. at the Lake George Beach Club.

There will be live music, dinner and cocktails, live and silent auctions, an outdoor fire on the beach and a fireworks display.

Tickets are $40 a person and all proceeds go towards funding the winter carnival.

For more information: FULL CARNIVAL EVENTS SCHEDULE