City investigating complaint against Mechanicville mayor

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials are conducting an investigation based on a complaint filed by the Mechanicville Police Benevolent Association against Mayor Dennis Baker.

The complaint alleges that, during his time as mayor, Baker has intimidated, harassed, demeaned and threatened their members and other city employees.

Baker is also being accused of interfering with the police departments day to day operations.

One specific part of the complaint describes an instance where one of the department’s officers was dealing with personal issues. Mayor Baker allegedly referred to the officer’s father, who was a member of the transgender community, as “weird” and “disgusting”.