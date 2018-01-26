Bernie Sanders gives speech at American Legion in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop in Bennington Friday night.

The former democratic presidential candidate was in town to speak with the local American Legion Branch. In front of more than 100 people, he urged for improvements in veteran care.

He doubled down on his request when it comes to veterans’ affairs when he spoke one-on-one with NEWS10 ABC after his speech.

“Our goal is to strengthen it,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure veterans get care in a timely manner.”

Sanders also discussed the Trump Administration and the controversy surrounding the election.

“Was there a collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians?”

He referenced special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“He’s trying to do his job, and he should be left alone to do his job,” he said.

From there, Sanders talked about refugees, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and Dreamers.

“I think what you have there is a moral issue,” he said. “You have 800,000 young people who have literally known no home other than the United States of America. I believe that their legal status has got to be protected.”

He ended on taxes.

“It is absurd to give 84 percent of the benefits to the top one percent,” he said.

Sanders wants to make sure the people who need the most financial help are getting it.

“When we talk about tax reform, it’s got to be for the middle class – for working families – not for billionaires,” he said.

The one thing Sanders did not want to talk about was the 2020 election and whether or not he would be throwing his hat back into the ring.