LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so if you’re looking for new gift ideas, NEWS10 has your back.

Beef Jerky Outlet has over 100 varieties of premium jerky including kangaroo, elk, venison and even alligator. Well, for Valentine’s Day they’ve got a “beef-box-bouquet” that will make for a great new gift.

The store also sells candy, popcorn, funny t-shirts and other taste treats.