Albany Med receives gift for new emergency center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new campaign kicked off on Friday in support of Albany Med’s new pediatric emergency department.

The department is in the planning stages and still needs funding. It is off to a good start.

On Friday, it received a $5 million gift to help get the project off the ground floor. In return, the pediatric emergency center will now be named the Massry Family Children’s Emergency Center.

The new pediatric emergency center will be the first of its kind in Upstate New York.

It’s going to be four stories high and more than 70,000 square feet. It’ll be open 24 hours a day.