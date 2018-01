Look at that face! Rollo is a sweet older gentleman, about 9 years old.

He was found as a stray, and we suspect he didn’t have a great life. But we want to turn that around.

He’s a gentle dog who walks very well on a leash, loves to be scratched, and is housebroken. He would prefer to be an only pet.

Meet this very special boy at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at 3 Oakland Avenue in Menands.