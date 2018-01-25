What the new tax reform means for you

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tax season is underway, and some big changes are on the horizon.

Few people enjoy filing their taxes, so they call an expert like Ed Welch. He is the owner of the Liberty Tax branch on Central Avenue in Albany.

Welch has been at it for 15 years. But in the last few, he’s noticed a shift.

“A couple of years ago, this time of year was our absolute busiest,” he said.

Welch said there used to be a line out the door during the month of January as part of recent changes. The Internal Revenue Service is now taking more time to review filed taxes before distributing money.

“People started saying, ‘What the heck? Why go in January?’” Welch said.

A big part is to prevent fraud.

“People became very adept at claiming kids they aren’t supposed to claim,” he said.

Now, Welch said another shift is on its way.

“They’re going to experience some really dramatic changes next year,” he said. “The rates are going down for everybody.”

And for people who don’t own property tax, Welch said “the standard deduction is going to double.”

That’s good news for most individuals, but small business owners will have to be extra careful.

“You know, I really rely on my accountant because there are a lot of rules and regulations,” Sharon Lastique said.

Lastique owns Healthy on Lark in Albany. Like most, her rates will go down, but her business also runs partly on the items she buys. And all of those are taxed, which complicates things.

“There’s a lot of Is to dot and Ts to cross, so I like to run everything by the experts,” she said.

Tax season officially opens on Monday. It’s estimated that 155 million returns will be filed this year.