ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voting is now open for the new 2018 CDPHP cycle locations.

The organization is planning to add a bunch of new bike racks around the Capital Region and they want you to decide where to go.

The system will expand to accommodate an additional 160 bikes with 20 new rack locations.

The feedback from voters, along with information about city layouts and population, will be used to make a decision.

Click here to vote.