Ticket resale sites target Elton John concert

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Times Union Center announced Elton John will be making a stop in the Capital Region on his farewell tour next year.

Tickets don’t go on sale until next week but there are already some problems with ticket bots.

For many, it’s their last chance to see Elton John live in concert.

“The ticket bots will buy up all the tickets and put them on the secondary market at extremely inflated prices,” Melanie McGovern, with the Better Business Bureau, said.

McGovern says this has become an all too common practice, leaving real fans without a chance.

“I think that’s a travesty. It’s taking away the ability of the common person to attend great shows like that.”

“Now with these bots and computerized technology they’re ruining it for the average person who is a true fan.”

“I don’t like it at all I think it’s unfair they do this all the time with concerts now and it’s not fair to the artist it’s not fair to us.”

Not only are the tickets being snatched up, they’re being resold at very expensive prices.

On one secondary site, the tickets range from just under $300 to more than $1,500. If fans wait for the tickets to go on officially, the most expensive go for just over $200.

“People are selling tickets for thousands and thousands of dollars and you go to section M, row 4, seat 3 and that doesn’t exist in that venue.”

People say they would never pay that much. Some won’t even try at all.

“It will prevent me from pursuing tickets.”

Others say it’s now or never if they want to see Elton John.

“We’re going to do our best. We’ll be out there so.”

There are some secondary sites that are legitimate for you to buy from. You just have to do your research and make sure the tickets you are buying from them actually exist.

Learn how you can protect yourself when buying tickets online.