Thruway Authority launches E-ZPass discount for new customers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Thruway Authority announced it’s launching a $10 E-ZPass discount for new customers.

New customers will receive a $10 credit after taking 10 trips on the Thruway within six months.

We’ve had tremendous success with motorists using E-ZPass, which is the easiest way to pay tolls, and our goal is to have everyone taking advantage of the benefits, especially with the expansion of cashless tolling system-wide in 2020,” Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We’re offering this account credit as an incentive for people considering purchasing an E-ZPass so they can join the millions of drivers already enjoying the discounts and flexible payment options available to customers.”

Motorists who purchase a Thruway E-ZPass On-The-Go tag at one of the more than 780 locations across the state and register it from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 will be eligible to receive the account credit.

To sign up for a Thruway E-ZPass account visit www.E-ZPassNY.com.