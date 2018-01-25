South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a local high school comes together to dance through the night and raise money for those in need.

Planning is now underway for the 2018 South High Marathon Dance.

On Thursday, student organizers announced the 30 families and 12 non-profits that will see the benefits of the big South Glens Falls event. It will be held overnight on March 2.

The beneficaries include:

Kimberly Bartlett

Lexi Beecher

Aurora Bombard

Joseph (Joey) Brown

Carmella Childs

James Doriski

Ingrid Engelhard

Jason Fuller

Cora Gargano

Steve Gillingham

JP Honsinger

Austin Lane

Brock Lescault

James Manning

Keyon Marshall

Fawn McCall

Dan McCane

Austin Naylor

Thomas O’Sullivan

Brandy Palmer

Heather Palmer

Jennifer Park

Elizabeth (Carol) Porter

Adam Powers

Lorraine Powers

Rhyan Towne

Brian Washburn

Bryan Watkins

Tabitha Wren

Ashley Young

Community Organizations…

Alzheimer’s Assn. of NE NY

Angel Names Association

Ben Osborn Memorial Fund

Bridging People and Places

CAPTAIN Youth and Family Svc.

Family Service Assn. of Glens Falls

Glens Falls Area Youth Center

Moreau Community Center

Nick’s Fight to be Heald Foundation

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

Spina Bifida Assn. of NE NY

Woofs for Warriors

Last year, the Marathon Dance raised a record amount of more than $800,000.

If you are interested in making a donation please contact us at Donations@SHMD.org. If you are interested in conducting a fundraising event please contact us at Events@SHMD.org.

