South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a local high school comes together to dance through the night and raise money for those in need.
Planning is now underway for the 2018 South High Marathon Dance.
On Thursday, student organizers announced the 30 families and 12 non-profits that will see the benefits of the big South Glens Falls event. It will be held overnight on March 2.
The beneficaries include:
Kimberly Bartlett
Lexi Beecher
Aurora Bombard
Joseph (Joey) Brown
Carmella Childs
James Doriski
Ingrid Engelhard
Jason Fuller
Cora Gargano
Steve Gillingham
JP Honsinger
Austin Lane
Brock Lescault
James Manning
Keyon Marshall
Fawn McCall
Dan McCane
Austin Naylor
Thomas O’Sullivan
Brandy Palmer
Heather Palmer
Jennifer Park
Elizabeth (Carol) Porter
Adam Powers
Lorraine Powers
Rhyan Towne
Brian Washburn
Bryan Watkins
Tabitha Wren
Ashley Young
Community Organizations…
Alzheimer’s Assn. of NE NY
Angel Names Association
Ben Osborn Memorial Fund
Bridging People and Places
CAPTAIN Youth and Family Svc.
Family Service Assn. of Glens Falls
Glens Falls Area Youth Center
Moreau Community Center
Nick’s Fight to be Heald Foundation
Rebuilding Together Saratoga County
Spina Bifida Assn. of NE NY
Woofs for Warriors
Last year, the Marathon Dance raised a record amount of more than $800,000.