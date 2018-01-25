Obituary for family chicken goes viral

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (NEWS10) – One family in Texas purchased an obituary in a local newspaper for their beloved chicken.

According to the newspaper The Eagle, the chicken, named Big Mama, was slowing down, didn’t want to come out of the coop, and died naturally in her favorite spot.

“It is with sadness that we report the passing of our all-time favorite chicken, Big Mama. Not many chickens deserve an obituary, but she does.”

The family purchased Big Mama after a veterinarian, who was going to euthanize the chicken, had the owner relinquish the rights so it could be adopted.

The family that purchased the bird said they were hooked instantly and wanted to give her a second chance.

“Thank you, Big Mama, for being such a special part of our lives.”

Big Mama is survived by her flock Bubbles, Runt, Ms. S, Funky, Lucky, and Blondie.