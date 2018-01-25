New effort to combat maternal depression, maternal mortality in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced new efforts to combat maternal depression and prevent maternal mortality.

The Department of Financial Services will require all health insurance policies include coverage for maternal depression and screening. The Department of Health and Office of Mental Health will also launch a strategic awareness campaign to address the stigma of maternal depression.

“New York is committed to ensuring that women receive high-quality health care at every stage of their lives, and with these new, comprehensive efforts, we are once again taking action to break down barriers to health care access and provide skillful and compassionate care to all New Yorkers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These initiatives will work to correct unacceptable racial disparities in health outcomes, provide critical support to new and expecting parents, and help ensure a healthier and stronger New York for all.”

The announcements come as New York is ranked 30th in the nation for maternal mortality rates, and are part of Governor Cuomo’s 2018 Women’s Agenda for New York: Equal Rights, Equal Opportunity and the FY 2019 Executive Budget.