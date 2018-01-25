Is NY doing enough to combat sexual assaults on college campuses?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An audit found that officials are falling behind in implementing a new state law aimed at fighting sexual assaults on college campuses.

The audit released by Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli found that while the education department is making progress, it will miss some of the deadlines of the 2015 Enough is Enough law.

Auditors say a key report on the incidence of college assaults may be two years too late.

In response, the agency said it is working closely with colleges to implement the law in a timely fashion.