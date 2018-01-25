Housing market heats up this winter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For anyone looking to sell their home, 2018 is off to a great start.

Right now, there is less competition with fewer listings on the market but don’t expect it to stay that way very long.

If you’re thinking about selling your home, timing is everything.

Right now, you have a pretty good chance at seeing the words “pending sale” much sooner.

For more than 30 years, Edith Dickstein has called Loudonville home.

“I just love the detail, the woodwork in the house. I love the brick, I love the slate roof. I just love everything about the house.”

But life has a way of changing.

Over the years, Edith found the courage to sell.

“Unfortunately, I lost my husband about 11 years ago and I miss him terribly. It’s difficult for me to leave, but I do have something lovely up in Saratoga—my daughter works there.”

2018 might be her year.

It’s a seller’s market with pending sales in the Capital Region up three percent from last year.

“The sellers are in a great position,” Susan Sommers, President of the Greater Capital Association of REALTORS, Inc., said. “They can look at, many times, more than one offer. When they are looking at them, they can decide with their agent, which is the strongest offer.”

Inventory tightened, prices rose, and pent up demand from renters suggests the lid won’t stay on for long.

“So the good news is that for buyers, prices are still affordable. They can still get a home, but they have to be very smart. They have to be ready, willing, and able to buy.”

Edith remembers the feeling when first handed the keys to this home.

Now she has a new life waiting for her in Saratoga and hopes to pass on those keys to a family waiting to create new memories of their own.

“I just hope that anybody who buys this house will be as happy as I was.”

Recently, homes have been staying on the market for an average of only 67 days, which realtors say is a historical number.

