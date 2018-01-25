House fire in Amsterdam, all evacuate safely

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A house fire broke out on Truax Road in the town of Amsterdam around 3:15 a.m.

Ft. Johnson Fire Department confirmed that it was a ranch style home at 417 Truax Road. Cransville Fire Department was the first to respond, but is being supported by a handful of local volunteer forces.

Early reports state that all evacuated safely, but crews are still on scene investigating and continuing to battle smoke and additional hot spots. The home appears to be a total loss.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to provide the latest information as it is made available.