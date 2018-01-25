Doomsday Clock inches closer to midnight

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A panel of scientists are warning that the world is closer than ever to a so-called doomsday scenario.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has been tracking the threat posed by nuclear weapons and other technologies since the 1940s.

On Thursday, they moved the Doomsday Clock, which symbolizes a possible apocalyptic scenario, to two minutes to midnight.

The board explained the reasoning behind its decision, and recommendations for calming nuclear tensions.

The clock has not been this close to midnight since 1953, when the U.S. and Soviet Union were in a nuclear arms race.

The furthest the clock has ever been from midnight is 17 minutes back in 1991.