Albany announces Workforce Development Scholarship program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new scholarship program for local people looking for full-time jobs.

The City of Albany offers a scholarship up to $2,500 for individuals who are pursuing a licensing program or professional certification that will lead to full-time employment.

Some examples of programs include an electrician, natural gas technician, massage therapist, or nursing certification.

For more information on CAPRI and how to apply for the Workforce Scholarship Program, please visit http://www.reducingalbanypoverty.org, https://www.facebook.com/albanypovertyreduction/ or email caprischolarship@caresny.org.