Tips for staying healthy at the gym during cold & flu season

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Everyone is trying to stay committed to their fitness goals this new year, but could you be opening yourself up to illness by hitting the gym during cold and flu season?

You might be surprised by how many germs could be lurking in the gym.

According to FitRated.com, treadmills, spin bikes, and rowing machines are all riddled in bacteria. But they say free weights are the worst offenders of all, with 362 times more bacteria than a public toilet seat.

But the staff at ABC fitness in Latham says you could avoid picking up the flu and other illnesses with just a few easy steps.

Tiffany Tatlock, a trainer at ABC Fitness says it’s important to keep your equipment clean and give everything a scrub before you use it.

“Wipe down your barbells, your dumbbells,” says Tatlock. “You know, your pads and leg extensions.”

Be vigilant about wiping down machinery before and after every use, especially during cold and flu season.

Take advantage of the spray bottles and towels available at many gyms. Or even carry your own wipes.

“A lot of my clients carry little bottles of hand sanitizer,” says Tatlock. “We tell people if you’re sick, depending on the symptoms you’ve got, if you’re really battling the cold or flu you might not want to come in and spread it.”