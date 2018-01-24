Tax season software: Best options to do-it-yourself

(CNN) — Tax season kicks off this week, and if you’re a “do-it-yourselfer tax filer” — you have plenty of options.

CNBC looked at what’s available and broke down some of the software packages.

For starters, there’s “Turbo Tax” which can run you anywhere from $40 to $150. It features an artificial intelligence system that suggests possible deductions based on your profession. You also get access to CPAs and other tax experts.

“Tax Act” offers free email and phone support. And, in response to today’s “gig economy” there’s also an option for freelancers and independent contractors. “Tax Act” goes for $27 to $51.

“Tax Slayer” is another option in the same price range. You can complete and file simple returns through the company’s app.

“H&R Block” offers some packages with free online consultations, and you can track your refund from your phone. Prices for Block’s packages range from $30 to $90.

And don’t forget the IRS’ “free file.” This tool on the IRS’ website will help you find the right free software for your situation.

And the IRS also provides free filing for people who make less than $54,000 a year, are disabled or speak limited English. That’s through the volunteer income tax assistance program.