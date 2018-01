SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is advising residents in the Stockade neighborhood to prepare for minor flooding.

Officials say river levels are expected to rise to the point where water may exceed the bank.

River levels will be actively monitored by Schenectady Police, Fire and the Schenectady County Office of Emergency Management.

Residents should prepare themselves for flooding and be ready to evacuate if instructed.