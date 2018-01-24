Private schools in NY don’t have to immediately report sexual allegations; lawmakers seek change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEW10) – If sexual allegations are made at a school, one would think that it would immediately be reported to the authorities.

However, this is only required for public schools.

“It’s a loophole that probably never should have been,” Dennis Poust, Director of Communications for NYS Catholic Conference, said.

The New York State Catholic Conference says they support closing this loophole that allows private schools to not be required to immediately report any sexual allegations to authorities.

“Sexual abuse is a much more rampant situation that anyone would have ever dreamed of 20 years ago and there’s a national reckoning coming in on that.”

New legislation being sponsored this year would require private schools to not only report sexual misconduct but also prohibit them from withholding allegations of abuse from police even if the accused person agrees to resign.

“I had the opportunity to speak with a number of people who are victims of this activity and you really don’t even know what to say to them. We as a state owe it to all of them to put them in a situation where these acts are not going to continue,” Senator John Brooks (D-Long Island) said.

This bill is also sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, of Buffalo, who is seeing the impact of situations like this in his city. Buffalo’s Nichols School announced this month that 10 of their former teachers had relationships with students dating back to the 1970s.

“You wonder how many go unreported because we don’t have the requirements,” Brooks said.

This bill is similar to the Child Victims Act which failed to get passed last year. The act would have allowed people molested as children to sue those responsible even after the statute of limitations has ended. It was passed by the Assembly but never voted on in the Senate. This year, legislators are confident things will be different.

“I am absolutely certain that this bill will pass,” Sen. Kennedy said.

“There’s just no good reason not to pass this legislation,” Sen. Brooks said.