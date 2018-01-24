Percoco trial continues with day two of testimony

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Day two of testimony began with a late juror, a note from a different juror, and more analysis of financial documents in the trial of Joseph Percoco.

Percoco is facing several charges in a bribery and corruption trial, accused of using his power in the governor’s office to bribe men from two companies, in exchange for helping them on a state level.

Joseph Gerardi and Steven Aiello, with Syracuse COR development, as well as Peter Galbraith Kelly with energy company CPV are also on trial for their parts in the alleged schemes.

The first witness continued her testimony under cross-examination Wednesday morning. She is an FBI forensic accountant who examined financial records belonging to Percoco and his wife.

Much of her testimony showed money from COR and CPV going into separate bank accounts monthly, then, just days later, checks in those same amounts being written to Percoco’s wife.

The prosecution maintains these in-between accounts were illegitimate “shell” accounts. The defense maintains that the accounts were used properly.

Testimony is expected to continue throughout the afternoon Wednesday.