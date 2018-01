LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police unveiled a new drone program called the Unmanned Aerial System Program Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say the new drone program will assist them on law enforcement missions including disaster response and traffic safety.

The drones will also save a ton of money because they won’t have to use “manned” aircrafts with actual people in them. It will also reduce response times by making operations more efficient and cost-effective.