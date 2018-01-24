New York lawmakers introduce net neutrality bill

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state could adopt its own version of net neutrality under legislation announced by state lawmakers.

The bill would require internet providers doing business with the state or its municipalities to certify that they don’t interfere with web traffic or speed to favor certain sites or customers. Supporters say the state can protect consumers by using its lucrative IT contracts as leverage

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, of Albany, and Sen. David Carlucci, of Clarkstown, detailed their proposal on Tuesday.

Several states are now looking at creating net neutrality rules after a federal policy was repealed in Washington. A group of attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia has sued to block the repeal. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is leading the lawsuit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s