BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she stole more than $20,000 from a lace she used to work.

Police say Veronica Barkevich altered the financial records at Northeastern Environmental Technologies Corp. in order to steal $27,000.

Barkevich is accused of doing this from January to September 2017.

She was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records.