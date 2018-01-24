Latham, Glens Falls, Kingston Toys ‘R’ Us stores among 182 locations to close

(CNN) – Toys ‘R’ Us is looking to close down as many as 182 locations nationwide after declaring bankruptcy in September. Court filing documents show several Capital Region locations are on the closing list.

The filing Tuesday indicated the decision to close the stores, nearly one-fifth of Toys ‘R’ Us’ U.S. locations, is a result of increased competition and a shift by customers toward online shopping.

USA Today published the full list of store closings and several local Toys ‘R’ Us locations are included:

Kingston: 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard

Glens Falls: 708 upper Glen Street

Latham: 221 Wade Road Extension

The closures, pending court approval, are expected to begin early next month and to be mostly completed by the end of April.

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company,” said Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Dave Brandon in a message to customers posted on the company’s website.