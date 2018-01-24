Hawaii’s false missile alert alarms local students

HONOLULU (NEWS10) – Some families in Hawaii still on edge after receiving an alert mistakenly warning of an incoming missile attack.

A local student from Hawaii was spending her last day of winter break with family when she got the warning text.

Jojo Ishida was there as the chaos unfolded in her hometown. Now she’s wondering what’s being done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Ishida still can’t wrap her head around the false alarm that created panic in her home state of Hawaii.

“Imagine you waking up seeing oh missile coming inward take shelter not a drill,. How can this happen”

The Siena freshman was home in Honolulu at the time. Her family in law enforcement reassured her saying it can’t be real.

Still, doubt lingered in the back of her head.

“I know people who went into their bathtubs and put mattresses over them. Some people put their children into storm drains.”

NEWS10 ABC learned Hawaii’s governor knew within two minutes the alert was false.

“I have to confess that I don’t know my twitter account login and passwords”

RPI student Nick Grocki watched it all unfold miles from his home in Hawaii, during a 90 minute layover in the airport.

He still wonders why it took 38 minutes to inform the rest of the state.

“I guess I was laughing at how dumb the system was that allowed it to happen. There wasn’t an extra step built in? like another button at least would have helped.”

While many people scrambled for safety, it was a stark reminder of a lack of plans.

Ishida says people in Hawaii know what to do to protect themselves in natural disasters but this is a new terrain.

“We have plans for a tsunami, we have plans for an earthquake, but we don’t have plans for a missile attack. I don’t know if you even really can plan for that.”

Hawaii’s governor promises the state is taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again. One being that his social media logins are stored on his cell phone.