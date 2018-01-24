Gov. Cuomo signs Executive Order to protect net neutrality

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order to protect and strengthen net neutrality in the state.

The New York State government is directed through the executive order to not enter into any contracts for internet service unless the ISPs agree to follow net neutrality.

“The FCC’s dangerous ruling goes against the core values of our democracy, and New York will do everything in our power to protect net neutrality and the free exchange of ideas,” Governor Cuomo said. “With this executive order, we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and democracy and help ensure that the internet remains free and open to all.”

The signed executive order is available here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s