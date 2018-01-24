Gov. Cuomo signs Executive Order to protect net neutrality

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order to protect and strengthen net neutrality in the state.

The New York State government is directed through the executive order to not enter into any contracts for internet service unless the ISPs agree to follow net neutrality.

“The FCC’s dangerous ruling goes against the core values of our democracy, and New York will do everything in our power to protect net neutrality and the free exchange of ideas,” Governor Cuomo said. “With this executive order, we reaffirm our commitment to freedom and democracy and help ensure that the internet remains free and open to all.”

The signed executive order is available here.