Former DJ accused of having hundreds of images of child porn on his phone

By Published:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had thousands of images of child pornography.

Timothy Celeste, 49, is accused of having more than 2,500 images of child pornography in his possession.

He was arrested in June for second-degree attempted sexual abuse following a sting operation conducted by New York State Police, FBI, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

After that arrest, police say they conducted a search warrant for the content on Celeste’s phone and discovered the images of child pornography.

Celeste was released and scheduled to appear in court.

Celeste was an on-air DJ for Q101.7.

