Dog flu spreading across the country; how to recognize the signs

(WWLP) – Humans are not the only ones dealing with the flu right now. There’s a serious strain of dog flu in at least five states.

Just like their human counterparts, dogs can go from happy and healthy one minute. To sick with the flu the next.

While cases of the dog flu have not been reported here in Massachusetts, it is spreading across multiple states in some severe cases leading to death, and it’s highly contagious.

“You want to look out for coughing sneezing, you’re going to notice some eye discharge, maybe a runny nose and a fever”, Laura Kuphil, a caretaker from The Good Dog Spot in Chicopee, said. “When that happens you’re going to want to get them to the vet immediately.”

At the Good Dog Spot, it’s not required that your dog be vaccinated for kennel cough or dog flu, but it could help keep your dog from catching an illness from one of their doggie friends.

This goes for any dog that interacts with others, not just at doggy daycare or the dog park.

“You don’t want to be infecting healthy dogs. You’re also going to want to keep them away from cats as well because they are susceptible,” Kuphil said. “Dogs diagnosed with the flu must be kept away from other dogs for at least 21 days, to prevent the virus from spreading.”

Most dogs recover within two to three weeks but the dog flu could lead to a more severe illness.