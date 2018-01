(CNN) – A new study by AAA indicates that American drivers are becoming more comfortable with the idea of self-driving cars.

The study found that 63 percent of U.S. motorists are wary of riding in a self-driving car, down considerably from 78 percent this time last year.

Millennial and male drivers appear to be the least nervous about autonomous vehicle technology.

Only half of the study participants in those groups said they’d be scared to ride in a self-driving car.