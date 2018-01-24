1/24 Pet Connection: Gertie

By Published:

Gertie is a 2-year-old Pit bull/lab mix. She came to the Capital Region from a shelter in Tennessee.

She is very lovable and very energetic. She loves to play.

Gertie would do best as the only pet.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (518) 434-8128

 

