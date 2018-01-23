Warmer weather causing flooding concerns in the Capital Region

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Waterford is just one of the locations across the Capital Region currently under flood advisories and watches.

“I’m nervous cause you know, you don’t want to be in the same predicament, without a house, nowhere to be,” Matthew Peet, a Waterford resident, said.

Peet has lived in a low lying Waterford neighborhood for about 20 years so he knows about flooding.

“I’ve seen houses get damaged and destroyed down the street a couple years ago. About six years ago with Hurricane Irene.”

He says once you’ve been through a severe weather emergency like Hurricane Irene any potential for flooding is concerning.

“I think of what people have lost and the devastation it can cause.”

Police say the threat of ice jam flooding on Tuesday is not looming large.

“We’ll pretty much keep monitoring the water level,” Paul McInerney, Assistant to Public Safety Commissioner, said. “It’s down about four to five feet from the wall so I am not anticipating any problems with flooding.”

Still, the Halfmoon-Waterford Fire Department says don’t underestimate the potential for flooding and don’t wait to ask for help if the river does rise.

“Things don’t usually change for the better, so be prepared for the worst,” John D’Alessandro, Association Secretary Fireman’s Association, said. “If you have to, have some provisions in the house and remember that a little bit of water can do a lot of damage.”

Residents like Peet know that all too well.

“We move everything from the bottom floor to the top and just hope that it doesn’t get that bad.”

Waterford Police say that if severe ice jam flooding does occur, there are evacuation procedures and shelter locations in place.