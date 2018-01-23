Sen. Schumer takes back wall offer in new immigration push

By Published:
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., heads to the chamber with fellow Democrats for a procedural vote aimed at reopening the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has taken back his offer of billions of dollars for President Donald Trump’s long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Schumer spokesman Matt House says Schumer’s office notified the White House that Friday’s offer to combine wall funding with legal protections for 700,000 younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. Trump had rejected the offer.

Senate Democrats angered their liberal, activist political base Monday by yielding on GOP demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday “nobody knows” whether a deal can be achieved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s