Proposals introduced to stop domestic abuse, help victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Assembly Republican Conference released the findings of its Domestic Violence Task Force.

Members are crafting a package of bills aimed at stopping abuse and helping victims.

Included in the package is a push to enhance criminal charges when they are related to domestic abuse, particularly when abuse happens in the presence of a child.

Lawmakers almost wanted to pass Melinda’s Law, which would allow a non-abusive parent to report abuse without the fear of losing custody of their kids.

Lawmakers also want to increase access to temporary housing for victims and craft a statewide education campaign to promote healthy relationships.

